Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Patient monitoring equipment with specialized versions are used to monitor physiological signs.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Patient Monitoring Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing demand for homecare monitoring equipment will drive the growth prospects for the global patient monitoring equipment market in the forthcoming years.

The worldwide market for Patient Monitoring Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1808967

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Smiths Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Animas

ATHENA GTX

AVI Healthcare

Beijing Carejoy Technology

Braun & Company

Briggs Healthcare

CAS Medical Systems

CareTaker Medical

Contec Medical Systems

Corsens Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Body Temperature Monitoring Equipment

BP Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitor

EEG And ECG Equipment

Fetal Monitoring Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Homecare

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Patient Monitoring Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Patient Monitoring Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Patient Monitoring Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Patient Monitoring Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Patient Monitoring Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Patient Monitoring Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Patient Monitoring Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Patient Monitoring Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Body Temperature Monitoring Equipment

1.2.2 BP Monitoring Devices

1.2.3 Blood Glucose Monitor

1.2.4 EEG And ECG Equipment

1.2.5 Fetal Monitoring Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Homecare

1.3.2 Hospitals and clinics

1.3.3 ASCs

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Healthcare

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Healthcare Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Medtronic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Medtronic Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Philips Healthcare

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Philips Healthcare Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Smiths Medical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Smiths Medical Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Abbott Laboratories

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Advanced Brain Monitoring

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Advanced Brain Monitoring Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Animas

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Animas Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 ATHENA GTX

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 ATHENA GTX Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 AVI Healthcare

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 AVI Healthcare Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Beijing Carejoy Technology

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Beijing Carejoy Technology Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Braun & Company

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Braun & Company Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Briggs Healthcare

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Briggs Healthcare Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 CAS Medical Systems

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 CAS Medical Systems Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 CareTaker Medical

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 CareTaker Medical Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Contec Medical Systems

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Contec Medical Systems Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Corsens Medical

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Patient Monitoring Equipment Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Corsens Medical Patient Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1808967

………….

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald