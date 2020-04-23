Global Patient Monitoring And Assistance Robots Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Evolution in technology and increased R&D for technological innovations by vendors in the healthcare robotics sector have paved the way to introduce patient monitoring and assistance robots.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The shortage of workforce in the healthcare sector to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aethon

Anybots

Cyberdyne

KUKA Group

ReWalk Robotics

Awabot

Hstar Technologies

Kinova Robotics

Lamson Group

Panasonic

Revolve Robotics

Toyota Motor

Vecna Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handicap Assistance Robots

Autonomous Mobile Transport Robots

Daily Care Robots

Telepresence Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Medical Center

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots market.

Chapter 1, to describe Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots, with sales, revenue, and price of Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

…………..

