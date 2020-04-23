Global Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

A PIR motion sensor detects infrared (IR) radiation to detect the presence of an object in its close proximity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Passive Infrared Motion Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing military and defense expenditure of various countries is likely to drive the PIR motion sensor market during the predicted period.

The worldwide market for Passive Infrared Motion Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atmel

Honeywell International

Murata Manufacturing

Panasonic

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cypress Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor

Epson Toyocom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Beam Type

Multi-Beam Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Security Application

Commercial Application

Smart Home Application

Military And Defense Application

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Passive Infrared Motion Sensor market.

Chapter 1, to describe Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Passive Infrared Motion Sensor, with sales, revenue, and price of Passive Infrared Motion Sensor, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Passive Infrared Motion Sensor, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Passive Infrared Motion Sensor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Passive Infrared Motion Sensor sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Beam Type

1.2.2 Multi-Beam Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Security Application

1.3.2 Commercial Application

1.3.3 Smart Home Application

1.3.4 Military And Defense Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Atmel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Atmel Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Honeywell International

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Honeywell International Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Murata Manufacturing

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Murata Manufacturing Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Panasonic

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Panasonic Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Cypress Semiconductor

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cypress Semiconductor Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Elmos Semiconductor

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Elmos Semiconductor Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Epson Toyocom

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Epson Toyocom Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………….

