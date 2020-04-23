Global Oil and Gas Mass Flow Controller Market 2020 Top Companies, Upcoming Trends, Region-wise Analysis and More Business Opportunities 2025

GLOBAL OIL AND GAS MASS FLOW CONTROLLER MARKET

The Global Oil and Gas Mass Flow Controller market are growing rapidly due to rising need for reliable and accurate figures in oil & gas measurements. The demand for the need of energy including crude oil, natural gas, coal, nuclear power, and renewable energy will continue to grow, no matter oil prices are high or low. Hence, the demand for oil & gas flowmeters to measure figure will be a long-term benefit for the market.

Global Oil and Gas Mass Flow Controllers Market

From 2014, the is a decline in crude oil prices while in 2017, the average annual oil price per barrel was 52.51 USD and expected to increase 67 USD per barrel by 2018. The increase or decrease in oil prices is likely to impact the exploration and production and there is a need to understand the long-term energy projects which cannot, hence, the long-term prospects for flowmeters for oil & gas measurement will remain strong in future.

Several types of flowmeters are used to measure gas flow and each has their own features. Some of the common flowmeter used for measurement in oil & gas are Coriolis Flowmeters, Ultrasonic Flowmeters, Differential Pressure Flowmeters, Vortex Flowmeters, Positive Displacement Flowmeters, Thermal Flowmeters, and Turbine Flowmeters.

By Material, it is segmented into Exotic Alloys, Stainless Steel, and Others. The mass flow controllers made of exotic alloys have highly corrosive, can deal with high pressure and temperature. The market for these controllers is rapidly growing in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, and chemicals.

By Flow Rate, the market is segmented into High Flow Rate, Low Flow Rate, and Medium Flow Rate. The Low Flow Rate segment of the mass flow controller market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising demand from medical and pharmaceuticals industries for various applications.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global mass flow controller market due to growing advancement in medical technology and development in healthcare devices.

In Feb 2018, Fox Thermal Instruments launched their new product: Fox Model FT4X Thermal Mass Flow Meter, designed for serving the Oil & Gas and Industrial Process applications.

The world’s largest bunkering port in Singapore have enforced the use of mass flow meters (MFM) for bunkering operations from January 2017, becoming the first port in the world to mandate the use of such fuel measuring device.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Azbil Corporation, Alicat Scientific, Brooks Instrument, Horiba, Bronkhorst, Burkert, Parker Hannifin, MKS Instruments, Sierra Instruments, Sensirion, Vogtlin, Tokyo Keiso, and Teledyne Hastings.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Scope of the Report:

By Product Type

Thermal Flow Meter

Differential Pressure Flow Meter

Coriolis Mass Flow Meter

By Fluids

Liquid

Solid

Gas

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

2. Headlines & Trends

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

3. Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Porters five forces Analysis

3.3.1 Buyer power

3.3.2 Supplier power

3.3.3 Industry Competition

3.3.4 Threat of new entrant

3.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4. Segmentation

4.1 By Product Type

4.1.1 Thermal Flow Meter

4.1.2 Differential Pressure Flow Meter

4.1.3 Coriolis Mass Flow Meter

4.2 By Fluid

4.2.1 Liquid

4.2.2 Gas

4.2.3 Solid

4.3 By Flow Rate

4.3.1 High Flow Rate

4.3.2 Low Flow Rate

4.3.3 Medium Flow Rate

4.4 By Material

4.4.1 Exotic Alloys

4.4.2 Stainless Steel

4.4.3 Others

5. Geographic Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1 The USA

5.1.2 Canada

5.1.3 Mexico

5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 France

5.2.3 The UK

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.5 Spain

5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 Japan

5.3.3 India

5.3.4 Australia

5.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4 South America

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5 RoW

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Benchmarking

6.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Major Companies

7. Company Profiles*

7.1 Azbil Corporation

7.2 Alicat Scientific

7.3 Brooks Instrument

7.4 Horiba

7.5 Bronkhorst

7.6 Burkert

7.7 Parker Hannifin

7.8 MKS Instruments

7.9 Sierra Instruments

7.10 Sensirion

7.11 Vogtlin

7.12 Tokyo Keiso

7.13 Teledyne Hastings

8.Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Charts/Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional Company Profiles will be included on request

