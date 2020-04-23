Global Luxury Hotels Market Shows Huge Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players 2023



Luxury Hotels market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the luxury hotel market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the segments leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers’ needs.

Scope

– In 2018, China was the largest market for luxury hotels in the world in terms of revenue, with a year-on-year growth of 18.3%.

– According to GlobalData, the luxury hotel market in Greece is estimated to generate total revenue of US$20.9bn, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2018-2023 (forecast period).

– Saudi Arabia is likely to surpass the UAE in terms of the number of rooms by 2023. It is also anticipated to secure a place in top 10 luxury hotels markets with estimated revenue of US$5bn in 2023.

– Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for the luxury hotels market

– Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.

