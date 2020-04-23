Global Laminated Glass Market Expected to Reach USD 30.91 Billion By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Laminated Glass Market By Interlayer Type (Poly Vinyl Butyral (PVB), Ionoplast Polymers, Cast in Place (CIP) Liquid Resin, and Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)), By Applications (Windows, Doors & Skylights, Structural Glass Flooring, Open-Edged Railings, Overhead Glazing, Facades & Canopies, and Stairs, Walkways & Pedestrian Bridges), By Vertical (Building & Construction, Telecom, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, and Electronics), and By End User (Non-Residential and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global Laminated Glass market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 17.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 30.91 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6.19 % between 2019 and 2027.

Laminated glass is a kind of safety glass that can be held together even if it is shattered during its breaking. The product is held in place by interlayer made up of Ethyl Vinyl Acetate and Polyvinyl Butyral amid two or more than two glass layers. Moreover, the interlayer maintains the bonding of the layers even after it is broken. The high bonding strength of the laminated glass helps it from breaking into big pieces producing the spider web pattern. Moreover, skylight glazing & vehicle windshields often make use of laminated glass.

Rise in the proportion of construction activities to drive the market trends

The growth of the laminated glass industry during the forecast timeline is owing to an increase in the number of construction activities across the globe. In addition to this, a rise in the population, as well as rapid urbanization, has resulted in the need for more construction of buildings, thereby paving way for the expansion of the laminated glass industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise in the middle-class population resulting in massive demand for households will boost the expansion of the laminated glass industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, huge raw material costs will impede the progress of the laminated glass industry over the period from 2019 to 2027. However, the escalating demand for vehicles across the globe and the growing use of laminated glass in the emerging economies will offer new growth avenues for the market over the forecast timespan.

Building & construction segment to dominate the vertical landscape in terms of revenue

The segmental growth during the forecast period is credited to bulge in the demand for households at reasonable costs along with the massive application of laminated glass in the building & construction.

Windows, doors & skylights to lead the applications segment by 2027

The growth of the windows, doors & skylights segment during the forecast timeframe is due to large-scale usage of laminated glass in entrance doors, aquarium, glass floors, and display cases. Moreover, windows & doors made from laminated glass are considered as secured and this is likely result in the massive demand for the laminated glass for producing windows, doors & skylights, thereby leading to segmental surge.

North America to account for the major market revenue earnings over the forecast timeframe

The growth of the market in the North America region during the period from 2019 to 2027 is credited to the huge allocation of funds for aerospace & vehicle sectors in the U.S.

Some of the major players in the business include Shandong Yaohua Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Scheuten Glas, Shanghai Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd., Tecnoglass Inc., Glass Trösch Holding AG, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Sisecam A.S., China Specialty Glass AG, AJJ Glass Ltd., FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Glass, LLC, KCC CORPORATION, PRESS GLASS SA, Schott AG, and Vitro Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

This report segments the Laminated Glass market as follows:

Laminated Glass Market: By Interlayer Type Analysis

Poly Vinyl Butyral (PVB)

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ionoplast Polymers

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Cast in Place (CIP) Liquid Resin

Laminated Glass Market: By Applications Analysis

Windows, Doors and Skylights

Open-Edged Railings

Facades and Canopies

Structural Glass Flooring

Stairs, Walkways and Pedestrian Bridges

Overhead Glazing

Laminated Glass Market: By Vertical Analysis

Building & Construction

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecom

Electronics

Aerospace

Laminated Glass Market: By End User Analysis

Residential

Non-Residential Educational Buildings Office Buildings Hospitals Hotels Industrial



Laminated Glass Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald