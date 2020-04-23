Global HVAC Dampers Market Will Reach USD 1,921 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “HVAC Dampers Market By Shape of Dampers (Round and Rectangular), By Material Type (Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Galvanized Steel), By Application (Residential and Commercial/Industrial), and By Operation Mode (Motorized and Manual): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global HVAC Dampers market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 1,526 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,921 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 2.51% between 2019 and 2027.

A damper is massively used in the HVAC systems and it assists the system in moving compressible gases or air for their processes. Precisely, the damper is an instrument that helps in controlling the flow of airflow inside a ventilator, duct, chimney. Each of the dampers functions according to the UL standards and carries out myriad operations. It also maintains differentiation in the operations. These products help in optimizing energy efficiency along with reducing deployment & maintenance charges.

Furthermore, the number of dampers needed by the specific building depends on the mechanical & infrastructural layout. Due to the evolution of the connected things technology, wireless HVAC dampers are projected to monitor & regulate the airflow in the edifices.

Lucrative demand for the HVAC dampers across the commercial sector to drive the market growth

Massive popularity and usage of the product in the commercial activities will proliferate the market demand over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, a prominent rise in the temperature as a result of the effects of global warming is expected to stimulate the HVAC dampers market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the massive usage of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe will drive the market expansion over the period from 2019 to 2027. Nonetheless, strict legislations pertaining to the functioning of HVAC dampers will obstruct the growth graph of the market during the forecast timespan. However, escalating product demand in the developing countries and the massive use of wireless HVAC dampers for IoT will offer lucrative avenues for the industry over the forecast timeline.

Galvanized Steel to lead the material type segment over the forecast period in terms of value

The growth of the galvanized steel segment during the period from 2019 to 2027 is credited to the massive demand for the galvanized steel material in manufacturing the HVAC damper. The segment is expected to contribute more than USD 600 million towards the overall market revenue share by 2027.

Commercial/Industrial segment to dominate the application landscape by 2027

The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe is attributed to the massive popularity of the HVAC dampers in the commercial and industrial sectors across the globe. The segment is projected to record a CAGR of over 2.5% during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific to acquire Numero Uno position in the global market by 2027

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone is due to the high demand for the product in the emerging economies of China and India.

Some of the major players in the business include T. A. Morrison & Co. Inc., Trolex Corp., Wozair Limited, Flamgard Calidair Ltd., KBE, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Arzel Zoning Technology, Inc., Famcomfg.com, American Warming and Ventilating, Conaire, Kele Inc., Nailor Industries, Inc., Pottorff, and Saturn Enterprises, Inc.

