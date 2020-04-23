Global Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) Market 2019 – 2023

Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) extract from evening primrose.Evening primrose is a North American native biennial plant.

Scope of the Report:

Gamma linolenic acid can reduce the blood lipid, cholesterin and triglyceride, it can also prevent for apoplexy, hyperension, blood clots, arteriosclerosis and arrhythmia.

The worldwide market for Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DSM

Merck and Millipore

Charkit Chemical

Synerzine

Cayman

Changsha Vigorous-Tech

Acme

Penta Manufacturing

Caila and Pares

Xi’an Sonwu Biotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Powder, Oil, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pharma and Healthcare, Food Additives, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA), with sales, revenue, and price of Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gamma Linolenic Acid(GLA) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

