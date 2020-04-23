Global Fluorochemicals Market 2020: Industry Analysis By Emerging Trends, Key Companies, Regional Outlook and Forecast Till 2025

Market Overview

Fluoropolymers are the fluorocarbon-based polymers which have superior properties such as high chemical resistance to solvents, acids, and bases and thermal resistance. The superior performance of fluoropolymers in extreme environments and demanding applications are expected to fuel the growth of global fluoropolymer market. Concerns regarding environmental effects and health hazards during manufacturing of fluoropolymers can act as a barrier to the growth of the market. These stringent environmental regulations are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Fluoropolymers are widely used in various industrial applications due to its high thermal stability and chemical resistance when comparing to other traditional materials.

Based on the type, the global fluoropolymers market can be classified into, PTFE, FEP, PVDF, ETFE, PFA and other. The PTFE segment is anticipated to dominate the global fluoropolymers market due to its superior properties and high demand in various applications. Moreover, PTFE is available at a lower price as compared to other fluoropolymers.

Based on applications, the global fluoropolymers market can be classified into electrical and electronics, healthcare, transportation, industrial, medical, construction and others. The medical industry is anticipated to witness a robust growth, during the forecast period due to increase in the replacement of plastic material with fluoropolymer material for manufacturing medical devices.

Global Fluoropolymers Market

Regional Analysis

Geography-wise the global fluorochemicals market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and RoW. Currently, North America is the largest market for fluorochemicals owing to already well-established players, developed economies and huge demand from a wide range of industries such as healthcare, electrical & electronics, and automobiles. Moreover, the rise in R&D investments by the key manufacturers in this region is another key aspect that propels the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high growth rate due to development in automotive and healthcare industries. Lightweight materials are of preference in most of the industrial applications due to the need for enhanced fuel efficiency and lower emission. This, in turn, promotes the growth of fluoropolymers market in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global fluoropolymers market are, Daikin Industries Ltd., The Chemrous Company, Solvay SA, Asahi Glass Corporation, Arkema and The Dongyue Group among others. The key players are involved in making high R&D investments for new product development in order to meet the growing demands of the market. Moreover, they are observed focusing on developing recyclable and eco-friendly fluoropolymers.

