Global Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market Expected to Reach USD 9,269 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market” – By Software Category (Enterprise Content Delivery Network Software and Enterprise Streaming Software), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Internal and External), and By Verticals (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive & Manufacturing, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Government, Consumer Durable & Retail, and Energy & Utilities): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 3,256 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9,269 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 12.4% between 2019 and 2027.

A content delivery network system is an arrangement of distributed servers that transport pages and other online content to the user depending on the regional location of the latter, the source of the webpage, and the content distribution server.

Many big and small-sized firms make use of a content delivery system for delivering large websites to the worldwide audience with reduced latency, bandwidth usage, and quicker website load times. The content delivery network system helps in providing robust security to the applications and blocks data scrappers as well as other forms of spams affecting the server.

Live streaming software also referred to as enterprise streaming software is a tool that is utilized for transmitting the live stream of the enterprise. There are two kinds of live streaming tools: social media networking sites such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook and others including tool providers such as Stretch.

Growing inclination towards streaming tools in the overall brand strategy of the firm to drive the market trends

The escalating popularity of video streaming is today becoming a key part of the brand strategy of the firm. Moreover, drive-through banking, myriad kinds of customer support systems, and virtual doctor visits make use of live video streaming for engaging customers along with extending employee reach.

Furthermore, the growing utilization of social media for attracting potential prospects will further boost business growth during the period from 2019 to 2027. Nonetheless, the high equipment cost & installation charges along with the growing need for software maintenance will obstruct the growth of the enterprise content delivery network and enterprise streaming software industry during the forecast timeline. However, the huge demand for video streaming activities & content delivery network systems in eCommerce and marketing sectors will propel the business sphere over the forecast period.

A cloud-based segment to dominate the deployment type segment by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to the cloud-based deployment of Enterprise Content Delivery Network software as well as Enterprise Streaming Software being simple and involving low -cost up-gradation for software support. Apart from this, the easy availability of the cloud on the current browser along with its ability to save the installation time will benefit the segmental expansion during the forecast timeline.

IT & Telecom segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The segmental growth during the timespan from 2019 to 2027 is due to massive product demand across the IT & telecom segment.

North America to account for the major market revenue share over the forecast period

The expansion of the market in North America is due to the presence of a large number of key industry players in countries like the U.S. and Canada in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include Adobe, Brightcove, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Kollective Technology, Inc., PGI (GlobalMeet), Ramp Holdings, Inc., Sonic Foundry (MediaSite), Haivision, West Unified Communications (Intrado), Kaltura, Inc., Movingimage, VIDIZMO LLC, Vimeo, Cisco Systems, Inc., Streamroot, MediaPlatform, Streambox, Microsoft, Hive Streaming, Qumu, Vbrick, Panopto, DACAST, and Peer5.

This report segments the Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software market as follows:

Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market: By Software Category Segment Analysis

Enterprise Content Delivery Network Software

Enterprise Streaming Software

Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market: By Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market: By Deployment Type Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Internal

External

Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market: By Verticals Segment Analysis

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive & Manufacturing

Banking Financial Services & Insurance

Government

Consumer Durable & Retail

Energy & Utilities

Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

