Global Edutainment Market Will Reach USD 9,894 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Edutainment Market By Component (Edutainment Channels, Games, & Applications and Edutainment Centres) and By Age Group (Children (0 to 12 years), Teenager (13 to 19 years), and Young Adult (20 to 25 years): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global Edutainment Market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 2,405 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9,894 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 17.3% between 2019 and 2027.

Edutainment is a kind of amusement through TV programs and video games that are aimed at providing educational information with enjoyment & recreation. Edutainment makes usage of familiar kinds of entertainment for teaching or facilitating social interaction among the viewers through media or video games. Edutainment video games for mobile equipment like smartphones, iPhones, and tablets are also gaining popularity across the globe. The usage of edutainment interactivity can help the students enhance their knowledge. It also helps in providing a number of interactive exercises such as clickable maps, connecting workouts, options, and typing answers. This approach can help in improving the concentration of the student and develop new skills in them.

Moreover, web designers have moved beyond textual interactions and designed the educational courses that encompass visual styles and tasks on intuition & thinking that helps in adapting to a wide range of learning styles.

Growing investments to offer better learning experiences to students to drive the business growth

The growth of the market is due to the offering of new learning experiences to students through video games. Moreover, edutainment also helps in improving the knowledge of the subject.

Moreover, humungous demand for fun-based as well as immersive & role-playing classrooms will boost the market trends. Apparently, the expansion of the industry is attributed to huge investments made by the major players along with the launching of new technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Furthermore, few of the gaming producers are targeting new technologies for enhancing the virtual gaming experiences at the edutainment centers through a combination of VR and AR techniques with 3D projection mapping as well as interactive digital tools to produce advanced games. This will further drive the growth of the edutainment industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, highly digitized educational tools will spur the expansion of the edutainment industry over the forecast period.

Edutainment Channels, Games, & Applications to dominate the component segment by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is credited to the massive use of edutainment channels, applications, and games in the edutainment activities.

Children (0 to 12 years) segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market growth by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is due to children in the age group between 0 and 12 years being involved in a fun learning events.

North America to lead the overall market growth over the forecast timeline

The growth of the regional market is attributed to the high acceptance of edutainment activities and its growing penetration in countries like the U.S.

Some of the key players in the market include Curiocity, Edsys, IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, Junior Explorers, Inc., KIDZ Holding S.A.L, KidZania Operations S.A.R.L., KinderCity, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, PAX Edutainment Pvt. Ltd., DreamUs Edutainment, The LEGO Group, White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, and Zee Learn Ltd.

This report segments the Edutainment market as follows:

Edutainment Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Edutainment Channels, Games, & Applications

Edutainment Centres Indoor Play and Entertainment Centers Educational Parks



Edutainment Market: By Age Group Segment Analysis

Children (0 to 12 years)

Teenager (13 to 19 years)

Young Adult (20 to 25 years)

Edutainment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

