Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Scope of the Report:

The global Digital Freight Brokerage market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Freight Brokerage.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Freight Brokerage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Freight Brokerage market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Echo Global Logistics

Coyote Logistics

Transfix

Convoy

Cargomatic

Trucker Path

J.B. Hunt Transport

Cargocentric

Uber Freight

TGMatrix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Roadway

Seaway

Airway

Railway

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and beverages

Automotive

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other(aerospace and defense)

Table of Contents

1 Digital Freight Brokerage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Freight Brokerage

1.2 Classification of Digital Freight Brokerage by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Roadway

1.2.4 Seaway

1.2.5 Airway

1.2.6 Railway

1.3 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Food and beverages

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Retail and E-commerce

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Other(aerospace and defense)

1.4 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Freight Brokerage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Freight Brokerage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Freight Brokerage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Freight Brokerage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Freight Brokerage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Freight Brokerage (2013-2023)

