Global Desktop 3D Printers Market 2019 – 2024

3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object.

Desktop 3D printing refers to the production of 3D objects with desktop 3D printers at homes/offices/schools.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Desktop 3D Printers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Desktop 3D Printers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stratasys

XYZprinting

Materialise

EnvisionTEC

3D Systems

Formlabs

Ultimkare

M3D

FlashForge

Markforged

Zortrax

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Material Extrusion Technology, Light Polymerization Technology, Other Technology

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Home, Offices, Schools, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Desktop 3D Printers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Desktop 3D Printers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Desktop 3D Printers, with sales, revenue, and price of Desktop 3D Printers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Desktop 3D Printers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Desktop 3D Printers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Desktop 3D Printers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

