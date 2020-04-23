Global Dental Insurance Market Likely to Reach USD 218.09 Billion By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Dental Insurance Market By Insurance Type (Preventive, Basic/Minor, and Major), By Mode of Distribution (Insurance Agents, Corporates, and Online Channel), and By End-User (Individuals and Families): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global dental insurance market was valued at approximately USD 135.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 218.09 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2019 and 2027.

Dental insurance is the kind of health insurance that takes into consideration the oral health of an individual. It is insurance coverage for individuals to support them in paying up for dental expenditure. Moreover, it insures a person against dental treatment expenditure and care of the oral ailment as well as an accident to the teeth. The most common kinds of dental insurance plans are preferred provider organizations and dental health maintenance organizations.

High occurrence of oral ailments to steer the market expansion

Oral disorders are the common non-communicable ailments and can impact the people throughout their lifespan causing pain as well as discomfort. Many of the oral ailments include tooth decay, oral cancers, periodontal disorders, oro-dental trauma, oral manifestations of HIV, noma, and cleft lip & palate. They account for a large part of oral ailment burden. All these factors are expected to steer the growth of the dental insurance market over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, escalating cases of oral disorders witnessed among the geriatric population are predicted to generate awareness pertaining to dental insurance among the individuals as a result of recurrent dental treatment for oral disorders. This, in turn, will boost market growth trends. Apart from this, high costs of dental treatments are likely to boost the expansion of the dental insurance industry over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, growing medical tourism activities across the globe will inhibit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Basic/Minor segment to dominate the insurance type landscape

Basic/Minor segment is predicted to register the highest growth in terms of both revenue and CAGR. It is likely to record the highest CAGR of nearly 5.6% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The segment offers coverage to major dental problems like emergency care for stainless steel (prefabricated) crowns, root canal treatment, periodontal surgery, periodontal scaling & root planning, routine tooth extractions, pain relief, recementing dental crowns, composite fillings, sedative fillings, and non-routine x-rays.

Corporates segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market growth

The corporates segment is expected to accrue proceeds worth nearly USD 100 billion by 2027. Moreover, dental insurances are directly purchased by the corporate firms and they are provided in groups in the various corporate offices. In addition to this, corporate dental insurances have become the latest trend. All these aspects will steer the segmental growth over the forecast period.

North America to lead the overall market revenue growth

The regional market expansion is credited to the high presence of the key industry players in the region along with high consciousness pertaining to advantages of purchasing of dental insurance in the region. Apart from this, huge costs of dental treatments in countries like the U.S. have forced the people to purchase dental insurance.

Key players involved in dental insurance business include Nippon Life Insurance Company, United HealthCare Services, Inc., Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, MetLife Services and Solutions, Envivas Krankenversicherung AG, Zurich Insurance Company Group, Cigna, Aetna, Inc., American International Group, Inc., AXA, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Delta Dental, AFLAC INCORPORATED, LLC (MetLife, Inc.), and Allstate Benefits.

This report segments the dental insurance market as follows:

Global Dental Insurance Market: By Insurance Type Segment Analysis

Preventive

Basic/Minor

Major

Global Dental Insurance Market: By Mode of Distribution Segment Analysis

Insurance Agents

Corporates

Online Channel

Global Dental Insurance Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Individuals

Families

Dental Insurance Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

