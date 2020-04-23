Global Bra Market Expected to Reach USD 30,087 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Bra Market By Type (Padded Bra and Non-Padded Bra), By Materials (Bra Cup Fabrics, Band Fabrics, Lining Fabrics, and Bra Fabrics), and By Channel (Hypermarkets, Online Sale, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global bra market was valued at approximately USD 18,315 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 30,087 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2019 and 2027.

Bras help in improving the customer experience and can be easily availed via offline as well as online sales channels. Firms have been investing heavily in research activities to launch new bra types and thus improve women comfort. These products are predicted to influence the growth of the lingerie market over the forecast timeline.

Growing quality consciousness among women to drive the global bra market

Today, women focus on the quality of the trending lingerie items and prefer those items with the best quality even if it means paying a premium price for the item. Women from different backgrounds are trying out the latest fashions & styles that match their outfits. All these aspects are predicted to drive the bra market growth over the forecast timespan.

Moreover, the high living standard of the females belonging to upper & middle-income groups is likely to play a key role in leveraging the business growth as these women use their currency to purchase wears like high-quality bras. The rise in the number of manufacturers across the globe will upsurge global market trends. Apart from this, the rise in the customization of the product, accurate product positioning, and commercialization of the product will help the bra business to flourish during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, high production costs of bras can decimate the growth of the bra market over the forecast timeline.

Non-padded Bra to dominate the product type segment over the forecast timespan

Non-padded bra segment, which accrued nearly USD 10,131 million in 2018, is expected to contribute majorly towards the overall market earnings during the forecast timeline. The non-padded bras offer huge comfort to women and hence it is popular among the women population. This aspect is likely to drive the growth of the segment during the period.

Bra fabrics to lead the materials segment in terms of value

Bra fabrics segment is expected to contribute a major revenue share to the global bra industry over the forecast timeline. The segmental growth can be due to the growing demand for advanced performance materials among the upper-middle class & upper-class women population across the globe.

Europe to dominate the overall market share during the forecast timeline

The growth of the European market can be due to the large-scale presence of bra manufacturers in the region. Apart from this, players in the region are trying to manufacture new products for fulfilling the changing customer tastes and this will further enlarge the scope of the regional market.

Some of the key players in the bra market include Curvy Kate, Kiss Me Deadly, La Perla, Adoreme.com, Karlee Smith, House Of Barre, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, Ann Summers, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., The Jolidion Brand, Bareweb, Inc., Coast Pad and Trim., Jockey, Andres Sarda, and Bruno Banani.

