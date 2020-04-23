Global 3D Printing Plastics And Photopolymers Market 2019 – 2024

Photopolymers are light sensitive polymeric materials, which changes their physical or chemical properties when exposed to the light sources. These polymers have been widely used in 3D printing technologies.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stratasys

Materialise

3D Systems

BASF

HP

Protolabs

Evonik Industries

EOS

Ultimaker

Formlabs

EnvisionTEC

Voxeljet

DSM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: PLA, ABS, PC, Nylon, Photopolymer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Aerospace and Defense, Tool and Mold Making, Automotive, Healthcare, Academic Institutions

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers market.

Chapter 1, to describe 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers, with sales, revenue, and price of 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

