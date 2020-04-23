Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2019-2027

Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system is also known as petrol direct injection or spark ignited direct injection installed in two-stroke and four-stroke engines. The GDI system used a single fuel common line for transferring fuel. The GDI system directly injects the fuel in the combustion chamber of the engine. Its functional areas include fuel supply, fuel injection, air management, ignition, engine management, and exhaust gas treatment.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market: Competitive Landscape

DENSO Corporation

Founded in 1949, DENSO Corporation is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. The company operates through various business verticals, including exterior products and modules, and propulsion and waste management containers. The company is a major supplier of GDI to OEMs and aftermarket.

Eaton Corporation

Founded in 1997, Eaton Corporation is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company operates under business verticals such as automotive, aerospace, electrical, hydraulics, and filtration. The company is a prominent player supplying fuel injection systems, such as GDI to OEMs. Eaton Corporation operates in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Due to high emission levels of diesel vehicles, governments of various countries, particularly in the EU, have set high emission standards. High taxation on diesel vehicles and fall in gasoline prices have led to consumer preference for gasoline vehicles. Growing emission norms have compelled automakers to develop gasoline models. The rise in the sales of gasoline vehicles will support the growth of the global market.

