Fluorochemicals Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Benefits, Evaluation, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Fluorochemicals Market:-

Owing to the increase in the demand for refrigerators in the residential and industrial sector and changing consumer lifestyle are the key factors promoting the growth of the fluorochemicals market.

Based on the type, the global fluorochemicals market can be classified into, HFC, HCFC, fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, aluminum fluoride, inorganic & specialties and others. The demand for HFC and HCFC is anticipated to grow at a higher rate due to its extensive applications as refrigerants. Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) play an important role in the production of refrigerants. These are mostly used in the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) industry and the food and beverages industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588587

Fluorocarbons are anticipated to witness a high growth on account of increase in aluminum production, largely driven by its increasing usage in automotive and construction. The industry is positively driven by its extensive applications in air conditioning industry in automotive.

Based on geography, the global fluorochemicals market can be classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Developing economies in Asia Pacific region has propelled the usage of fluorochemicals over the past few years. North America and Europe are considered as mature markets for fluorochemicals and South America contributes a smaller share when compared to other regions. Going forward, due to the environmental regulations, the consumption of fluorocarbons in North America and in some parts of Europe is anticipated to reduce due to phase-out of usage of refrigerants.

Based on applications the global fluorochemicals market can be classified into refrigerants & chillers, aluminum production, plastic blowing agents, medical applications, electrical & electronics and others. Refrigerants segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share due to its extensive usage in residential and commercial applications.

Global Fluorochemicals Market

Some of the key players in the fluorochemicals market are Daikin Industries, Solvay SA, Asahi Glass Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company and 3M among others.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter Five Forces, Market Share Analysis, Product Mapping and company profiles.

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global fluorochemicals market

Focus on the various market dynamics that can have an impact on the growth of the market

Recent industry trends and developments in the fluorochemicals market

Product mapping for the key products of all the major market players

Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the fluorochemicals market – level4/5 segmentation

PDF report with most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Key Target Audience:

Global Fluorochemicals Manufacturers.

Suppliers, Dealers, and Distributors of Fluorochemicals.

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers.

Research Organizations and Academia.

Emerging Companies.

Market Research and Consulting Firms.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fluorochemicals-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market-share-and-forecasts-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Introduction

2.Assumptions and Research Methodology

3.Executive Summary

4.Industry Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Challenges

4.2 Key Industrial Developments in Fluorochemicals Market

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Competition Degree

4.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.Global Fluorochemicals Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Fluorocarbons

5.1.1 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

5.1.2 Hydrochlorofluorochlorocarbons (HCFC)

5.2 Fluoropolymers

5.3 Fluoroelastomers

5.4 Aluminum Flouride

5.5 Inorganic & Specialities

5.6 Others

6.Global Fluorochemicals Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Refrigerants and Chillers

6.2 Aluminium Production

6.3 Blowing Agents

6.4 Medical Applications

6.5 Electrical and Electronics

6.6 Others

7.Global Fluorochemicals Market Segmentation by Region, Country

7.1 North America

7.1.1 The U.S.A

7.1.2 Mexico

7.1.3 Canada

7.1.4 Rest of North America

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 The U.K.

7.2.3 France

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 Italy

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 South America

7.3.1 Brazil

7.3.2 Argentina

7.3.3 Rest of South America

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

8.Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles*

8.1.1 Daikin Industries

8.1.1.1 Company Description

8.1.1.2 Recent Financials

8.1.1.3 Business Segments and Product Portfolio

8.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.5 Strategic Analysis and Key Developments

8.1.2 Solvay SA

8.1.3 Asahi Glass Corporation

8.1.4 Arkema

8.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

8.1.6 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

8.1.7 3M

8.1.8 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

8.1.9 The Chemours Company

8.1.10 Dongyue Group

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Product Mapping

9.Appendix

9.1 Sources

9.2 List of Tables

9.3 Expert Panel Validation

9.4 Disclaimer

9.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional Company Profiles will be included on request

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2588587

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald