Fire Fighting Robot Market Research Report 2020 & Analysis including Growth Factors & Driving Force

Fire fighting is an important job but it is very dangerous occupation. Due to that, Robots are designed to find a fire, before it rages out of control. It could be used to work with fire fighters to reduce the risk of injury to victims. Firefighting robots refer to the unmanned ground vehicles remotely controlled by a human operator in order to mitigate and extinguish fires. The main task of these robots is to minimize the exposure of human firefighters to dangerous and hostile conditions. Besides fire extinguishing application, firefighting robots are also used for numerous other purposes such as fire detection, fire suppression, searching and rescuing of trapped people and to evaluate geographical conditions of the area. Equipped with a number of advanced sensors and GPS systems, firefighting robots are capable of identifying the cause and origin of fire in order to assist first responders by keeping them away from the line of danger.

This report focuses on Fire Fighting Robot Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Fire Fighting Robot Market:

➳ Agni Industries Fire Service

➳ BSS Holland B.V.

➳ Changzhou Changtan Robot

➳ DigiRobotics LLC

➳ DOK-ING d.o.o.

➳ DRB Fatech Co., Ltd.

➳ Howe and Howe Technologies

➳ Harris Corp

➳ IZ Holding

➳ InRob Tech Ltd.

➳ Lockheed Martin

➳ LUF GmbH

➳ Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd.

➳ Parosha Holdings

➳ QinetiQ Group PLC

➳ Ryland Research Ltd.

Based on type/product, this report shows the product types, basically split into-

⇨ Tracked Robots

⇨ Wheeled Robots

⇨ Humanoid Robots

On the premise of the end users/applications, this report centers upon major applications/end users for Fire Fighting Robot Market for every application, including-

⇨ Public Safety

⇨ Civil Defense

⇨ Others

Fire Fighting Robot Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

