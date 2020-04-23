Channel Spring Nuts Market Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2027

A Channel spring nuts is a one of the major components of strut system. These are manufactured through the processes which includes press formed, machined and hardened steel. Channel spring nuts provides gripping strength through abrasion resistance even under extreme condition. They are sturdy compared to standard channel nuts for hardware attachment such as bolts or threaded rods to a strut system. These are used in a strut system to hold threaded rod and other hardware to the strut beam.

Major drivers of the market are ease in installation, rapid growth in the industrial sector, and rise in demand for corrosion resistant system and is expected to generate a positive impact on the sales of product. Moreover, increase in demand for spring nuts, which are manually operated and require minimal cost for maintenance has prompted the usage of channel spring nuts. This is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the availability of substitutes such as nuts is likely to act as restrain for the growth of the market in the near future. Nevertheless, development of new and innovative products, targeting new industrial sector and wider reach of products through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the channel spring nuts market during the forecast period.

The global channel spring nuts market can be segmented based on product type, material, bolt size, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into long channel spring nuts, short channel spring nuts, and top spring channel nuts. Based on material, the global channel spring nuts market is segmented into steel, zinc plated steel, stainless steel, galvanized steel, and others. Based on bolt size, the global channel spring nuts market is segmented into 1/4-20, 3/8-16, and 1/2-13.

Based on application, the global channel spring nuts market is segregated into metal framing & fixings, cable management & support systems, and fasteners and fixings. In terms of end-users, the global channel spring nuts market is segmented into electrical, telecommunication, construction, marine, refining, chemical, pharmaceuticals and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global channel spring nuts market can be categorized into the online channel and offline channel. The online segment can be sub-categorized into company websites and e-commerce sites.

