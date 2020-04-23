Automotive Vacuum Pump Market| Industry Size, Business Strategy, Future Demand and Key Players

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Automotive Vacuum Pump Market – By Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2024” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market was held at USD 7,684.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 12,233.8 million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.6% during forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/1721



Growing Automotive Sector

The automotive sector is growing steadily at a global level. However, on a regional basis, the industry is witnessing remarkable growth in emerging markets such as China, Brazil & others. The production & sales of vehicles are rising enormously as the demand for passenger cars among the population is strengthening with time. The consumers have more buying power than ever before and are spending well on vehicles in order to improve their standard of living.

Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles

In recent years, electric vehicles have witnessed dynamic market uptake across the globe especially in countries such as China, France, Germany, and Norway. Further, ongoing electrification of vehicles coupled with the use of electric vacuum pumps in electric cars, recreational EV vehicles, hybrid cars, and other high-performance vehicles is expected to bolster the growth of the automotive vacuum pump market in upcoming years.

Technological Advancements

In recent years, automotive vacuum pumps have gone through numerous technological advancements. The manufacturers are continuously advancing their products in order to improve their performance, durability and power efficiency. Further, rapidly changing automotive environmental policy is also making manufacturers t0 develop products that can fulfill meet strict new requirements. Also, the rising trend for powertrain electrification is another major factor that is likely to escalate the demand for electric vacuum pumps in the upcoming years.

Growing Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Over the last decade, the automotive aftermarket industry has been growing remarkably parallel to the automotive industry. According to Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), the global automotive aftermarket industry has grown to USD 740 Billion. Since the average age of vehicles is increasing, the demand for automotive components including vacuum pumps in the aftermarket will also rise in the future.

Rising Demand for High-Performance Cars

Vacuum pumps eventually improve performance, durability and power efficiency of cars. Consumers with high net worth income these days are preferring high-performance vehicles. Manufacturers are also looking forward to integrating every possible technology to improve their vehicle’s performance in order to boost the company’s sales. The rising installation of vacuum pumps in passenger cars is likely to foster the growth of the global automotive vacuum pump market over the estimated period i.e. 2019-2024.

Get the Complete Research Report with TOC @:

Automotive Vacuum Pump Market

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market

3. Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

4. Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

4.3. Light Commercial Vehicles Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

4.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5. Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.1.1. By Application

5.1.1.1. Introduction

5.1.1.2. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.1.1.3. Light Commercial Vehicles Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.1.1.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.1.2. By Country

5.1.2.1. Introduction

5.1.2.2. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.1.2.3. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.1. By Application

5.2.1.1. Introduction

5.2.1.2. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.1.3. Light Commercial Vehicles Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.1.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2. By Country

5.2.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2.2. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2.3. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2.4. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2.5. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2.6. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2.7. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2.8. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.1. By Application

5.3.1.1. Introduction

5.3.1.2. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.1.3. Light Commercial Vehicles Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.1.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2. By Country

5.3.2.1. Introduction

5.3.2.2. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.3. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.4. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.5. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.6. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.7. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.8. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.9. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2.10. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4. Latin America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.1. By Application

5.4.1.1. Introduction

5.4.1.2. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.1.3. Light Commercial Vehicles Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.1.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2. By Country

5.4.2.1. Introduction

5.4.2.2. Brazil Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2.3. Mexico Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2.4. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5. Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.1. By Application

5.5.1.1. Introduction

5.5.1.2. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.1.3. Light Commercial Vehicles Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.1.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2. By Geography

5.5.2.1. Introduction

5.5.2.2. GCC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2.3. North Africa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2.4. South Africa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Share of Key Players

6.2. Company Profiles*

6.2.1. Rheinmetall Automotive AG

6.2.2. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.2.3. WABCO

6.2.4. Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co. Ltd.

6.2.5. Mikuni Corporation

6.2.6. Nabtesco Automotive Corporation

6.2.7. Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd.

6.2.8. Bosch Automotive Aftermarket

6.2.9. Magna International Inc.

6.2.10. Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

6.2.11. Other Major & Niche Players

Continue….



Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/1721

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends. Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.



Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald