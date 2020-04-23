Automotive Screenwash Products Market 2019-2027 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Automotive screenwash products are used to clean vehicle windshields and allow a safe drive in all climate conditions. Furthermore, certain countries have mandated that windshield of vehicles should be kept clean. Vehicle screenwash products provide protection against water or snow freezing on windshields; they include defrosting or anti freezing agents, such as methylated spirits to prevent the fluid or liquid from freezing in the pump, reservoir, and in tubes in temperatures above −70° C.

The type of cleanser or cleaning agent utilized for vehicle screen wash may vary depending on the purpose and climate. Some screenwash products are formulated to be used by mixing them with water, while others can be used directly. Moreover, some of these products are available in a powder form, which can be mixed with a reagent for use. Distilled water is among the recommended agents for dilution of cleaning agent as compared to tap water, as the latter may have contaminants or undesirable minerals that can block the jet system and leave deposits on the glass.

Global Automotive Screenwash Products Market: Competition Landscape

3M

3M was founded in 1902 and is based in Maplewood, Minnesota, the U.S. The company was earlier known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company. The company is a multinational conglomerate and operates in the areas of consumer goods, manufacturing industry, health care, and worker safety. It offers its products and services across the globe.

The company manufactures adhesives, abrasives, passive fire protection, laminates, personal protective equipment, paint protection films, window films, dental and orthodontic products, medical products, electrical & electronic connecting and insulating materials, car-care products, electronic circuits, health care software, and optical films, among others. The company had over 93,516 employees in 2018.

Recochem Corporation

Recochem Corporation was founded in 1951 and is based in Montreal Quebec, Canada. The company produces fluids or liquids for various purposes, such as cleaning, DE freezing, etc. It provides products and services to various industries, including transportation, household, and industrial. Under the transportation segment, the company offers fuel additives and performance fluids, automotive coolant, HD coolant, diesel exhaust fluid, and windshield wash products. The company has operations in Canada, the U.S., Australia, Asia, China, India, Latin America, and Europe.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald