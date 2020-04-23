Anti-Static Flooring Market Moving Toward 2030 With New Procedures

”

The “Anti-Static Flooring Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Anti-Static Flooring industry with a focus on the Anti-Static Flooring market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Anti-Static Flooring market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Anti-Static Flooring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Anti-Static Flooring Market:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong World Industries., Inc.

Gerflor

LG Hausys Ltd.

Tarkett S.A

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

The Anti-Static Flooring market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Anti-Static Flooring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Anti-Static Flooring Report is segmented as:

Global anti-static flooring market by type:

Resilient Anti-Static Flooring

Non-Resilient Anti-Static Flooring

Global anti-static flooring market by application:

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Rooms

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Anti-Static Flooring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Anti-Static Flooring market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Anti-Static Flooring market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Anti-Static Flooring Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Anti-Static Flooring Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Anti-Static Flooring Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Anti-Static Flooring Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

