Airport Kiosk Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast, 2016 – 2025

Airports are continuously improving themselves and trying to deliver their infrastructure upgrade and expansion programs as efficiently as possible. A Customer-centric airport terminal design is the future of airports; it is believed that security, retail, food, and beverage, infrastructure, wayfinding, check-in, and access are the most important factors affecting customer satisfaction today. Almost every airport around the world has shifted to self-service check-in kiosks as passengers increasingly look for more control over their journeys. The global airport kiosk market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Airport Kiosk Market

Growing Passenger Traffic at Airports

Globalization has bolstered the footfalls at airports across the globe. The rise in the working group and middle-class demography are two primary reasons which have strengthened air passenger traffic in domestic as well as international airports. With the growing number of air passengers, Airport operators are implementing different strategies to improve passenger satisfaction levels. The airport operators are trying to eliminate unnecessary barriers such as customers should no longer have to stop and queue multiple times, access to real-time tracking of baggage and shipments, ease of check-in and check-out services, and more. As the airport operators are trying to offer a better journey experience, it is expected that the demand for airport kiosks will rise in the coming years.

Growing Number of Airports

The governments across many countries are continuously making efforts to improve their country’s transportation infrastructure. In order to upgrade transportation infrastructure, the development of new airports is on the rise. Many economies have focused on developing more domestic airports to improve connectivity within the country. Since these kiosks offer great convenience and benefits such as self-check-in, automated currency, gate check, baggage handling, and more to the passengers, new airport operators are increasingly installing these technologies at their airports.

Barriers – Airport Kiosk Market

Despite offering great convenience such as extended service availability, reduced passenger wait time, eliminated queues, expanded service capacity with multiple kiosks, thereby speeding up the check-in experience, there is a security threat associated with the installation of kiosks at the airports. Which further adversely affecting the adoption rate of kiosks at airports.

Segmentation Analysis

The airport kiosk market is segmented in different categories, including by-product, and by component. The market is segmented by product into bill payment kiosks, informative kiosks, check-in kiosks, internet kiosks, way-finder kiosks, and others. Among this segment, the check-in airport kiosk is expected to capture significant shares of the market in 2018. Today’s tech-savvy passengers want a seamless travel experience, automation of more airport processes, and, most importantly, less wait time at the airports. Thus, the airport authorities are increasingly installing more self-check-in kiosks to reduce queue wait times at airports. The global self-check-in segment was totaled at USD XXX.X billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XXX.X billion in 2024 at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2019 to 2024.

Moreover, based on the component, the airport kiosk market is further sub-segmented into hardware (kiosk enclosure, display/screen, kiosk printer, others), software, and service. Among which software segment is about to register a remarkable growth rate in upcoming years. Growing efforts to promote automation at the airports are expected to bolster the growth of the software segment in the coming years.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, UK, and others were the early adopters of kiosks at airports. However, with the rise in awareness about the potential of kiosks at the airports, other developing and underdeveloped countries are also adopting kiosks at recognizable rate. For instance, Air India Airlines installed self-check-in kiosks at 26 airports in India. The North America airport kiosk market reached a valuation of USD Billion in 2018 and is poised to mask a compound annual growth rate of XX% during the forecasted period i.e., 2019-2024. Whereas the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the projected period, owing to the growing number of airports and rising middle-class families in this region.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global Airport Kiosk market, such KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, SITA, Fujitsu Ltd., IER SAS, Embross Group, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Phoenix Kiosk, Inc., Olea Kiosks Inc. and other major & notable players. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by business segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Segmentation

By Component

– Hardware

—– Kiosk Enclosure

—– Display/Screen

—– Kiosk Printer

—– Others

– Software

– Service

By Product

– Bill Payment Kiosks

– Informative kiosks

– Check-in Kiosks

– Internet Kiosks

– Way Finder Kiosks

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

• KIOSK Information Systems

• NCR Corporation

• Toshiba Tec Corporation

• SITA

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• IER SAS

• Embross Group

• Rockwell Collins, Inc.

• Phoenix Kiosk, Inc.

• Olea Kiosks Inc.

• Other Notable Players

The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in the Airport Kiosk market.

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

– 2018: Base Year

– 2019: Estimated Year

– 2019 to 2024: Forecast Period

Research Scope and Deliverables

Overview & Executive Summary

Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

Market Size and Forecast Projections

Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyzes the global Airport Kiosk market by the following segments:

– Product

– Component

Key Questions Answered in the Global Airport Kiosk Industry Report

• What is the overall market size in 2018? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024?

• Which region would have a high demand for a product in the upcoming years?

• What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

• Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

• What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

• What are the various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

