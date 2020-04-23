Airline Retailing Market: The Future of the World Market to 2027 | Air France/ KLM, AirAsia Group Berhad British Airways

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Airline Retailing Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Airline Retailing Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Airline retailing market in global is expected to grow from US$ 7.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 27.66 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The airline retail market is witnessing growth through the pre-boarding segment. This is due to the fact that the major airlines are offering an opportunity to the flyers to pre-book their merchandises, accessories, alcohol, and beauty products, among others during ticket booking. The airline customers also have the flexibility to purchase the products any time before their flights depending on the airline’s terms & conditions. The key benefit of the pre-booking of products is that customers can choose the delivery of the product at the airport or on-board. This benefits the passengers by carrying a lesser quantity of the luggage, which further reduces the risk of incurring excess baggage fees.

Leading Key Market Players:- Air France/ KLM, AirAsia Group Berhad British Airways Plc, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Easy Jet PLC, Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd, Qantas Airways Limited Singapore Airlines Limited, Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd, and The Emirates Group among others.

This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The future of the airline retailing market is prominent attributing to the fact that, several airline companies are introducing advanced technologies to boost their retailing business. The increasing trend of adoption of budding technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics into retailing sector ensures the airlines to understand customer preferences. This enables the company to invest new and flexible product offerings, which is foreseen to drive the airline retailing market. Moreover, the increasing number of low cost carriers offering both pre-boarding and post-boarding duty-free shopping opportunities is anticipated to attract a significant percentage of air passengers, thus, catalyzing the growth of airline retailing market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Airline Retailing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America.

The report segments the global airline retailing market as follows:

Global Airline Retailing Market – By Retail Type

Pre-Boarding

Post-Boarding

Global Airline Retailing Market – By Shopping Type

Accessories

Alcohol

Beauty Products

Merchandise

Others

Global Airline Retailing Market – By Carrier Type

Full Service Carrier

Low Cost Carrier

Global Airline Retailing Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



