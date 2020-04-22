Wireless Router Market Technological Innovations with Global Forecast to 2025 – Edimax Technology, Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Xiaomi, ASUSTeK Computer

This market intelligence report on Wireless Router market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2025. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Wireless Router market have also been mentioned in the study.

Global wireless router market is expected to grow from US$ 8,531.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 16,128.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The volatile growth of the internet industry coupled with demand for mobility is fuiling a rapid rise in the demand for wireless routers. Companies that were quick to jump into the wireless router trend are Cisco, Enterprise, 3Com, ADTRAN, NetGear, Linksys (now Cisco), D-Link, Vanguard, Tasman, Enterasys, Telesyn, etc. The existing enterprise business model cannot afford to be on the traditional network, it needs a network that allows the enterprise to take advantage of digital transformation with the flexibility required to support the dynamic enterprise. While the network of the past was monolithic and inflexible, the network of the future must be dynamic, programmable and able to meet workloads wherever they may be. The South America wireless router market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years.

Wireless Router Market – Strategic Insights

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global wireless router market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the Wireless Router Market landscape are listed below-

2018: D-Link launched 802.11ax Ultra Wi-Fi Routers for connected home devices. The company showcased two 802.11ax routers to its Ultra Wi-Fi router line, AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router (DIR-X6060) and AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router (DIR-X9000). Developed to increase the limit of Wi-Fi performance in the entire home with multiple device usage. The dual-band AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router works at a speed of up to 6,000 Mbps and tri-band AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router at 11,000 Mbps.

2018: Netgear launched a new security service to protect any device connected with Netgear router. Netgear Armor driven by Bitdefender is an improved multilayer solution which functions on Netgear routers and connected devices identify and secure home from spyware, viruses, phishing, and spam. This feature to be integrated in Nighthawk AC2300 Smart WiFi router (R7000P) later in this quarter.

2017: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) launched Rapture GT-AC5300, is a gaming router with powerful PC-grade CPU with antennas and ultra-fast ports to meet all difficult challenges. GT-AC5300 is a tri-band integrated with 802.11ac standard Wi-Fi, eight gigabit-LAN ports used for wired devices, and two USB ports to access files on USB storage.

GLOBAL WIRELESS ROUTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Wireless Router Market – By Standard

11b

11g

11n

11AC

11AX

Wireless Router Market – By Band

Single Band

Dual band

Tri Band

Wireless Router Market – By Application

Household

Commercial

Industry

Transportation

Wireless Router Market – By End-user

Outdoor

Indoor

