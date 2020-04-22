Whole Slide Imaging Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Scanners, IT Infrastructure, Viewer, Image Management System); Application (Telepathology, Cytopathology, Immunohistochemistry, Hematopathology)

The report on “Whole Slide Imaging Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Whole slide imaging refers to the scanning of conventional glass slides in order to produce digital slides. It is the recent imaging modality being used by pathology departments worldwide. It continues to gain traction among pathologists for diagnostic, educational, and research purposes.

The whole slide imaging market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. Moreover, the growing prevalence of several chronic diseases that raise the number of deaths around the world has been the most determining factor for the growth in the disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the market. However, the market is facing challenges for the diseases caused due to the market favorable cause in the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenses and the growing awareness among the people have been the promoting factors for the growth of the market.

1. 3DHISTECH Ltd., 2. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3. Indica Labs, 4. Inspirata, Inc., 5. Koninklijke Philips N.V., 6. Leica Microsystems, 7. Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., 8. Nikon Corporation, 9. Olympus Corporation, 10. Visiopharm

The “Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Whole Slide Imaging market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global Whole Slide Imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Whole Slide Imaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The whole slide imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and by end user. Based on technology the market is segmented as scanners, IT infrastructure, viewer and image management system. On the basis of application the market is categorized as telepathology, cytopathology, immunohistochemistry and hematopathology. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as education, research and clinical.

The report analyzes factors affecting Whole Slide Imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Whole Slide Imaging market in these regions.

