Shellac Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Gifu Shellac Mfg Co., Ltd., Jagdamba Lac Factory, Mahabir Shellac

Shellac is a sticky secretion from East Asian lac insects. It is a type of natural plastic and can be easily shaped underweight and heat techniques. It is yellow or brownish-orange in color and has properties of being translucent and shiny. Shellac is heated, refined and then applied on fruits, vegetables, candy, and pills. It is considered to be safe for consumption and also preserves products from shrinkage and decomposition. Moreover, it also helps to extend the shelf life of the products. The shellac market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rapid urbanization in developing countries in the Asia Pacific along with a rise in income level, changing lifestyle, and increasing employment rate. Moreover, high investment in research and development by key players and an increase in the application of shellac is expected to further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The “Global Shellac Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the shellac market with detailed market segmentation by function, type, end-user industry, and geography. The global shellac market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading shellac market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global shellac market is segmented on the basis of function, type and end-user industry. On the basis of function, the shellac market is segmented into glazing agent, coating agent and surface finishing agent. The shellac market on the basis of the type is classified into waxed shellac, dewaxed shellac and bleached shellac. Based on end-user industry the global shellac market is bifurcated into fruit coating, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paints & varnishes, textile, industrial and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global shellac market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The shellac market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the shellac market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the shellac market in these regions

