Comprehensive Study Reveals how Omega-3 Market is Trending | BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated., Croda International Plc, GC Rieber Oils

Omega-3 are fatty acids found in foods, such as fish and flaxseed, and in dietary supplements, such as fish oil. Omega-3 components are found naturally in some foods and are added to some fortified foods. Omega-3 fats have many functions in the human body and are essential for good health. According to emerging research, omega-3 the studies indicates that omega-3 fatty acids help to maintain heart health and maternal/infant health. It is also beneficial in various medical conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, depression, bipolar disorder, and Crohn’s disease. Rising awareness among consumer about a healthy & balanced diet and its health benefits and health benefits associated with the consumption of omega-3 are the primary factor propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, food and beverages rich in omega 3 ingredients are gaining popularity in the emerging market such as the Asia Pacific. Meanwhile growing efforts in research and development by key players that are making omega-3 ingredients used in a wide variety of products create an opportunity for the market players.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– BASF SE

– Cargill, Incorporated.

– Croda International Plc

– GC Rieber Oils

– Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

– OLVEA FISH OILS

– Omega Protein Corporation

– Pelagia AS

– POLARIS

– Royal DSM

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Omega-3 Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the omega-3 market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, application, and geography. The global omega-3 market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading omega-3 market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global omega-3 market is segmented on the basis of type, source and application. On the basis of type, the omega-3 market is segmented into ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). On the basis of source, the omega-3 market is bifurcated into marine, nuts & seeds, vegetable oils and soya & soya products. The omega-3 market on the basis of the application is classified into supplements & functional foods, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, pet & animal feed and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global omega-3 market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The omega-3 market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the omega-3 market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the omega-3 market in these regions.

