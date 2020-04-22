Neuroimmunology Drug Development

Neuroimmunology is expected to be an area that will witness strong growth in the future due to factors such as deeper understanding of the underlying disease pathology, advancements in neurogenetics, and potential of these drugs that can contribute to targeted therapy. Pipeline drugs targeting a number of neurology indications are being developed; however, the most common ones are Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

This report provides an overview of current clinical and product development trends for neuroimmunology within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China), including analysis of the most common targets and molecule types that are being evaluated among the current pipeline drugs, focus on product development in indications such as AD and MS, and unmet needs within neuroimmunology. Clinical trials analyze ongoing trials by different phases of development and by sponsor type, as well as trends in combination therapy trials.

Scope

This report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of neurology experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape. Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research –

– Quotes from 10 key opinion leaders (3 US, 5 EU, 1 Japan, 1 China)

– Summary of neuroimmunology product definitions and classifications

– Overview of common targets and molecule types among current pipeline drugs, with focus on product development in AD and MS

– Trends in ongoing clinical trials in neuroimmunology based on sponsor type, and phase of development

– Call-outs of key information and details

– Insight from GlobalData’s specialist neurology analysts.

Companies Mentioned:

AB Science SA

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AZTherapies Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Celgene Corp.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genetech Inc.

Grifols SA

TG Therapeutics Inc.

TauRX Therapeutics Ltd

