Needle Syringe Cutter Market Is Estimated To Showcase Significant Growth Over 2027

Needle Syringe Cutter Market: An Overview

Needle syringe cutter is compact designed needle and syringe destroyer. It is specially designed for the safe disposable of syringes. It is widely used in medical clinics and hospital for maintaining proper sanitation and prevents the reuse of syringes that causes infectious diseases. Needle syringe cutter is an effect medical device at an affordable cost and are easy to use. It is highly appreciated by the doctors and can be installed on the desk with easy portability. Its capacity ranges from destruction of 18-28 gauge diameter and from 10-25mm length and fitted with all type of needle fittings.

The container should be white translucent in colour, which can allow visual inspection from outer surface. It also minimizes the occurrence of accidental needle sticks by allowing immediate removal of the needle. It contains a sharp steel blade, which provides fine destroying of needle. Its thickness of the blade should not be less than 0.5mm to cut minimum 10,000 cuts. It is economical, easy to operate and portable that makes it an ideal choice for destroying of needle and syringes. The manufacturers of needle syringes cutter are focusing on providing comprehensive range of needle syringe cutter with according to the medical guidelines. It thickness of the blade should not be less than 0.5mm to cut minimum 10,000 cuts.

Needle Syringe Cutter Market: Dynamics

The needle syringe cutter market is expected to be driven by growing safety precaution from transmission of blood-borne infections. The increase in regulatory standards by government organization looking after sanitization in hospital is expected to drive the needle syringe cutter market in the forecast period. Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) program under national health mission is expected to create an opportunity for the manufacturers of needle syringe cutter. Clinic and hospitals are increasing their spending on sanitization and disposing of bio-medical waste such as needle and syringes. The increase in number of surgeries is expected to create demand for needle and syringes. It is due to increase in ratio of accident and increasing in blood-borne infection such as Hepatitis B and HIV.

The increase in research and development for innovative product development in medical devices also creates demand for needle syringe cutter. Healthcare industry moving more towards medical engineering to achieve advance technology to provide healthcare facility. Manual needle syringe cutter is more consumed as compared to electronic or automatic needle syringe cutter. The increase in attention towards health waste management process in healthcare industry result in increased sales for needle syringe cutter. Laboratory and pathology plays a vital role in increase demand for needle syringe cutter during the forecast period. It is due to increase in blood sampling process through single use needles. Therefore these are all the primary factors influencing the demand for needle syringe cutter during the forecast period.

Needle Syringe Cutter Market: Segmentation

The global needle syringe cutter market is segmented as follows –

By operation Type, the global needle syringe cutter market is segmented into –

Electric needle syringe destroyer

Manual needle syringe destroyer

By End use, the global needle syringe cutter market is segmented into –

Hospitals

Medical Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Needle Syringe Cutter Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to witness a positive growth towards needle syringe cutter. It is due to increase in quality standards of hospital and acceptance of advance medical devices form healthcare professionals. North America is also expected to witness an attractive growth for needle syringe cutter over the forecast period. It is due to standard healthcare facility providence in the North America region. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to increase in regulation towards sanitization of hospital and clinics in country such as India, China and South Korea.

Needle Syringe Cutter Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global needle syringe cutter market are as follows –

Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd.

SUNNY CORPORATION

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd

Amkay Products Private Limited

Jindal Medical & Scientific Instruments Company (Pvt.) Ltd.

ARVS Equipments Private Limited

Hail Mediproducts Private Limited

Surgitech

MEDICARE PRODUCTS INC

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald