Mosquito Repellent Candles Market To 2021 Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations

The mosquito repellent market in Europe is highly competitive in nature and is anticipated to witness a stiff competition among the leading players throughout the forecast period, states a new market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research. The increasing research and development activities and the growing focus on the development of new product are some of the key factors that are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the Europe mosquito repellent candles market in the next few years. Some of the key players in the mosquito repellent candles market across Europe are Gies-Kerzen GmbH, Yankee Candle Company, Bite Lite LLC, Diversam Comaral, Biosensory Inc., Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group, and Coghlan’s Ltd. Furthermore, the key players in the market are focusing on marketing and advertising activities in order to enhance their market penetration throughout the forecast period.

As per the market research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2014, the Europe market for mosquito repellent candles was worth US$1.3 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$2.0 bn by the end of 2021. The market is predicted to register a healthy 6.30% CAGR between 2015 and 2021.

France to Retain Leading Position in Europe Mosquito Repellent Candles Market

The Europe market for mosquito repellent candles has been classified on the basis of geography into Italy, France, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, and the Rest of Europe. In the last few years, France led the global mosquito repellent candles market and is likely to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The presence of a large number of leading players in this nation is considered as one of the key factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the France market in the next few years. Furthermore, Italy and Spain are anticipated to be on the second position holding a significant share of the market in the coming few years.

The Europe market for mosquito repellent candles has been categorized on the basis of material type into andiroba oil, citronella oil, basil oil, and eucalyptus oil. Among these, the citronella oil candles segment is likely to account for a large share of the overall market throughout the forecast period. According to the research study, this segment is anticipated to register a 6.0% CAGR between 2015 and 2021. The reasonable pricing of citronella oil is one of the key factors estimated to accelerate the growth of this segment in the next few years. In addition to this, the easy and abundant availability of raw materials is another key factor that is expected to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Rising Focus on Development of New Products to Encourage Market Growth

The use of natural raw materials in mosquito repellent candles, including eucalyptus oil, citronella oil, and several others is considered as one of the major factors, which is anticipated to encourage the growth of the Europe mosquito repellent candles market in the next few years. The increasing demand for mosquito repellent candles owing to the rising temperature across the globe is projected to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years. On the flip side, when paraffin wax is burned, the inhalation of soot is predicted to restrict the growth of the Europe mosquito repellent candles market in the next few years.

Nonetheless, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse health effects of mosquito bites is projected to accelerate the growth of the market. In addition to this, the increasing level of competition and the growing focus on the development of new products are predicted to offer promising growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

