Marine Lighting Market Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Analysis For 2018 – 2027

Global Marine Lighting Market was valued US$ 1.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.08 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The shipbuilding activities are growing across the globe, especially in the markets such as China and the US, owing to the increasing number of travelers and trade activities. The increasing shipbuilding activities across the globe are expected to influence the growth of marine lighting solutions positively. The growing seaborne trade activities across the globe owing to the healthy trade relation is another factor fueling the shipbuilding industry, which would result in increasing the demand for marine lighting solutions.

Additionally, there are various regulatory standards set by governing bodies such as the American Bureau of Shipping and the Department of Transport and Main Roads Australia regarding the lighting, necessitates the use of various lighting fixtures to meet the required standards. Also, demand for recreational boats such as yacht, superyacht, and luxury private boats is also growing across the globe. The demand for decorative marine lighting solutions is high across the luxury boats segment as the yachts are required to have a highlighted welcoming ambiance and lighting that complements the design of the ship. Therefore, the growing demand for yachts, increasing shipbuilding activities, and stringent lighting standards are the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Companies Mentioned:-

DRSA

Ensto Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Innovative lighting

ITC Marine

Lumiron

Lumitec

NJZ Lighting Technology

Phoenix Products

The Carlisle & Finch

This Research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. The Marine Lighting industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

Global Marine Lighting Market – By Type

Functional

Decorative

Global Marine Lighting Market – By Technology

LED

Halogen

Fluorescent

Xenon

Global Marine Lighting Market – By Application

Navigation Lights

Dome Lights

Compartment and Utility

Safety Lights

Docking Lights

Others

Global Marine Lighting Market – By End-User

Commercial Ship

Passenger Ship

Others

In addition, the report discusses Marine Lighting business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Marine Lighting based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Marine Lighting growth.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Marine Lighting market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Marine Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Marine Lighting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marine Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Marine Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: R. STAHL TRANBERG launched the TRANBERG BlueLine Lighting Series. It is a comprehensive range of high quality, economical next-generation lighting for the marine industry.

2018: Hella unveiled Sea Hawk 470 LED lamps suitable for illuminating decks as well as walkways beside ships and other related applications.

2017: ITC introduced, VersiControlTM, RGB lighting control system for the marine industry. The solution offers ability to individually control the lighting with an all-in-one 4-zone control pad and/or a smartphone app.

