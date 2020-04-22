Keystroke Dynamics Market Outlook and Forecast From 2018 To 2025 | Top Key Players- KeyTrak, TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec, Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, etc
Keystroke Dynamics Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.
Keystroke dynamics is a type of behavioral biometrics used to verify the identity of an individual based on the manner and the rhythm of typing on a keyboard. The technology authenticates its users on different parameters such as patterns of rhythm, overall speed, common errors, and variations of speed moving between specific keys.
Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658748/sample
This behavioral biometrics technology provides a new generation of user security solutions to different end-user industries. Growth in adoption of multi-modal biometrics solutions supported by increase in number of online transactions and rise in number of frauds associated with it are the some major key factors that drive the growth of the global keystroke dynamics market.
Continuous increase in IoT landscape and rise in demand for enhanced multi-modal biometric solutions boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and performance & compatibility issues are some major factors that hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as developments in smartphone market in the developing economies and increase in the market of cloud-based keystroke dynamics solutions are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.
The global keystroke dynamics market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, authentication type, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and Cloud-based. Based on application, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, Education, and others. Depending on authentication type, it is divided into static authentication and continuous authentication. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Top Key Players:
The global keystroke dynamics market is dominated by key players such as KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, Daon, Inc., and others.
Key Benefits for Keystroke Dynamics Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global keystroke dynamics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Keystroke Dynamics Key Market Segments:
By Component
Software
Service
By Authentication Type
Static Authentication
Continuous Authentication
By Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud
By Application
Identity Proofing
Continuous Authentication
Risk and Compliance Management
Fraud Detection & Prevention
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMBs
By Industry-vertical
BFSI
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare
Government & Defense
Education
Others
Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658748/buying
Key Market Players
Authenware Corporation
BehavioSec Inc.
Daon, Inc.
DeepNet Security
Delfigo Security
ID Control
Intensity Analytics
KeyTrak, Inc.
SERBAN Biometrics
TypingDNA
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald