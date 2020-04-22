Insurtech Market 2020 Key Methods, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

“Insurtech Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Insurtech market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Friendsurance, Guevara, Oscars, Zhong An, Acculitx, Allay, Analyze Re, Array Health, BankBazaarcom, Bayzat, Bought By Many, Censio, Claim Di, Collective Health, Common Easy, CoverFox, CoverHound, Cuvva, Dynamis Software, EaseCentral ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Insurtech industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Insurtech market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of Insurtech Market: Insurtech refers to the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is a portmanteau of “insurance” and “technology” that was inspired by the term fintech. The belief driving insurtech companies is that the insurance industry is ripe for innovation and disruption. Insurtech is exploring avenues that large insurance firms have less incentive to exploit, such as offering ultra-customized policies, social insurance, and using new streams of data from internet-enabled devices to dynamically price premiums according to observed behavior.

Traditionally, broad actuarial tables are used to assign policy seekers to a risk category. The group is then adjusted so enough people are lumped together to ensure that, overall, the policies are profitable for the company. This approach does, of course, result in some people paying more than they should based on the basic level of data used to group people. Among other things, insurtech is looking to tackle this data and analysis issue head on. Using inputs from all manners of devices, including GPS tracking of cars to the activity trackers on our wrists, these companies are building more finely delineated groupings of risk, allowing products to be priced more competitively. In addition to better pricing models, insurtech startups are testing the waters on a host of potential game changers. These include using deep learning trained artificial intelligence (AI) to handle the tasks of brokers and find the right mix of policies to complete an individual’s coverage. There is also interest in the use of apps to pull disparate policies into one platform for management and monitoring, creating on-demand insurance for micro-events like borrowing a friend’s car, and the adoption of the peer-to-peer model to both create customized group coverage and incentivize positive choices through group rebates.

⟴ Cloud Computing

⟴ Big data and Analytics

⟴ Social Media

⟴ Mobility

⟴ Block Chain

⟴ Artificial Intelligence

⟴ IoT

⟴ Commercial P&C insurance

⟴ Personal P&C insurance

⟴ Health and medical insurance

⟴ Life and accident insurance

⟴ Insurance administration and risk consulting

⟴ Annuities

