Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Expected to Reach $6.04 billion by 2026 – Nextgen, Allscripts, Jitterbit, Interfaceware, Intersystems, Cerner, Koninklijke Philips, EPIC Systems, Orion Health, Visolve, Infor

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market is accounted for $1.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.4%. Factors such as increasing focus on patient-centric care delivery and government funding for healthcare interoperability are fueling market growth. However, the lack of consistent data and true interoperability solutions are a hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets acts as growth opportunities for the market.

Healthcare systems are pursuing to leverage their investment in electronic health record (EHR) systems by integrating them with other critical technology. Through this need comes the need for healthcare interoperability solutions. Healthcare interoperability solutions are used in order to overcome the complexity of healthcare domain, these solutions allow data sharing and re-uses among disparate healthcare applications and devices, involves the reduction of healthcare expenses and the enhancement in the quality of care.

Based on the type, services segment fuels the market share during the forecast period. This segment can be attributed to the shifting era towards cloud computing and reduced operational costs for faster and better performance of business processes and applications. By geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the rising demand for quality healthcare delivery, the need to curb increasing healthcare expenditure, and the implementation of favorable initiatives & regulations to improve the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations.

Some of the key players in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market include Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Jitterbit, Interfaceware Inc., Intersystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, EPIC Systems Corporation, Orion Health Group Limited, Visolve Inc., and Infor, Inc.

Interoperability Levels Covered:

– Structural Interoperability

– Semantic Interoperability

– Foundational Interoperability

Softwares Covered:

– Integrated Software

– Standalone Software

Types Covered:

– Services

– Software Solutions

End Users Covered:

– Pharmacies

– Healthcare Payers

– Healthcare Providers

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

