H2 2020 Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned Upstream Projects in Sub-Saharan Africa-Royal Dutch Shell Dominates Production and Capex Outlook

In Sub-Saharan Africa, a total of 67 key crude oil and natural gas projects are expected to start operations by 2025. Nigeria leads with the highest number of planned projects, followed by Mozambique. In terms of announced projects, Nigeria once again leads, followed by Angola and Uganda. Key projects in Sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute up to 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day to global crude and condensate production and more than 9.4 billion cubic feet per day to global gas production in 2025.

Scope

– Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in Sub-Saharan Africa

– Planned and announced projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the region

– Details of key planned and announced crude and natural gas projects in Sub-Saharan Africa

– Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the region.

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook in Sub-Saharan Africa

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Country in Sub-Saharan Africa

2.3. Major Planned and Announced Project Starts by Country in Sub-Saharan Africa

2.3.1. Planned Project Starts

2.3.2. Announced Project Starts

2.4. Major Planned and Announced Projects by Terrain in Sub-Saharan Africa

2.5. Key Economic Metrics of Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in Sub-Saharan Africa

2.5.1. Remaining NPV vis-à-vis Remaining Break-Even Crude Oil Price by Country

2.5.2. Remaining NPV vis-à-vis Remaining Break-Even Natural Gas Price by Country

2.5.3. Remaining Break-even Oil Price vis-à-vis Production Start Year by Country

2.5.4. Remaining Break-even Gas Price vis-à-vis Production Start Year by Country

2.6. Crude Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in Sub-Saharan Africa

2.6.1. Total Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa

