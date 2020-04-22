H2 2020 Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned and Announced Upstream Projects in FSU-Russia Accounts for Most of Capex in Region

In the FSU, a total of 54 crude oil and natural gasprojects are expected to start operations in four countries during 2018-2025. Key projects in the FSU are expected to contribute about 1,587 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) of crude production and about 17.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas production in 2025. Among countries, Russia accounts for most of the capex spending on planned and announced projects in the FSU during 2018-2025, with capex of more than US$90 billion.

Scope

– Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in the FSU

– Planned projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the region

– Details of key planned crude and natural gas projects in the FSU

– Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the region.

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook in FSU

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Country

2.3. Major Planned and Announced Project Starts by Country in FSU

2.3.1. Planned Project Starts

2.3.2. Announced Project Starts 1

2.4. Economic Metrics of Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in FSU

2.4.1. Remaining NPV vis-à-vis Remaining Break-Even Crude Oil Price by Country

2.4.2. Remaining NPV vis-à-vis Remaining Break-Even Natural Gas Price by Country

2.4.3. Remaining Break-even Oil Price vis-à-vis Production Start Year by Country

2.4.4. Remaining Break-even Gas Price vis-à-vis Production Start Year by Country

2.5. Crude Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in FSU

2.5.1. Total Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.5.2. Crude Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.5.3. Crude Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.6. Key Planned and Announced Crude Projects in FSU

2.6.1. Planned Crude Projects

2.6.2. Announced Crude Projects

2.7. Gas Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in FSU

2.7.1. Total Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.7.2. Gas Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.7.3. Gas Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.8. Key Planned and Announced Gas Projects in FSU

2.8.1. Planned Gas Projects

