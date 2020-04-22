Global Riveting Machines Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis, Market Share, Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Riveting machines are used to automatically set (squeeze) rivets in order to join materials together. The riveting machine offers greater consistency, productivity, and lower cost when compared to manual riveting.

The development of the traffic vehicle industry will be a strong driving force for the Riveting Machines market.

The global Riveting Machines market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Riveting Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Riveting Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Riveting Machines in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Riveting Machines manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NITTO SEIKO CO., LTD

Capmac Industry

S. M. Engineers

Friedrich

Chicago RivetandMachine Co.

Superior Rivet Machines

Presstop

Kaihung Machinery

Tipen

Orbitform

AGME

BALTEC

Wuhan Rivet Machinery Co.

Shun Shuay Enterprise

Hongjie Machinery Co

Hubei Paid Macro Machinery

Dongguan Haoteli Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Impact Riveting

Orbital Riveting

Others

Segment by Application

Traffic Vehicle

Clothing Manufacturing

Hardware

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Riveting Machines

1.1 Definition of Riveting Machines

1.2 Riveting Machines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Riveting Machines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Impact Riveting

1.2.3 Orbital Riveting

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Riveting Machines Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Riveting Machines Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Traffic Vehicle

1.3.3 Clothing Manufacturing

1.3.4 Hardware

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Riveting Machines Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Riveting Machines Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Riveting Machines Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Riveting Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Riveting Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Riveting Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Riveting Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Riveting Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Riveting Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Riveting Machines

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Riveting Machines

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Riveting Machines

Continued….

