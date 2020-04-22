Global 3D sensor Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

Increase in use of the 3D sensor in the consumer electronics industry is projected to escalate the 3D sensor market at a CAGR of 52.1%

Latest market study on “Global 3D sensor Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Stereo Vision, Time-of-Flight, Structured Light); End-User Verticals (Healthcare, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), The global 3D sensor market is accounted to US$ 4,805.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71,914.2 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Companies Mentioned:-

AMS AG

Infineon Technologies AG

ifm electronic gmbh

Melexis

Sony

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Basler AG

Cognex

OmniVision Technologies

LMI Technologies

This Research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. The 3D Sensors industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

Stereo 3D imaging is being used to reconstruct soft tissue structures in 3D in the healthcare vertical. 3D biosensors in clinical applications help in diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. One of the major technological advancements in 3D technology is Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology. These sensors are one of the most crucial and essential components of the current market technologies as these provide solutions to the entire defense ecology. The solutions include complicated controls, measurements, monitoring, and execution.

The automotive market has always been at the forefront when it comes to technological evolution. These sensors allow safety innovations, new cargo management efficiency and safety improvements of autonomous and self-driving vehicles. 3D ToF technology is used in sensing. This sensor is a major breakthrough in technology. It is a deep sensing technology that enhances the capacity of a camera to recognize faces and objects.

3D Sensors Market, by Technology

Stereo Vision

Time-of-Flight

Structured Light

3D Sensors Market, by End-User Verticals

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Research objectives

To study and analyze the 3D Sensors market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of 3D Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key 3D Sensors players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 3D Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

