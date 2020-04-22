Fine Mist Sprayers Market: Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, And Growth Forecast 2027

Fine Mist Sprayers Market: An Overview

Fine mist sprayers allow the easy dispensing of a specific amount of liquid with low viscosity. These sprayers are activated by finger press, which draws fluid from the reservoir and converts liquid to small droplets. Fine mist sprayers are easy to use and can be fitted even on small containers. These sprayers are marketed in different spray patterns, which include narrow, medium, wide, or even very wide.

Fine mist sprayers are mostly used in the cosmetic and personal care products. They are also used for cleaning and medical purpose. Cosmetic and personal care products include perfumes, shaving foams, and deodorants, etc. which have vast consumption of fine mist sprayers. Fine mist sprayers are commonly consumed in natural cleaning supplies, hotel amenities, and beauty products, kitchen disinfectants, continuous spray wood polishes, and stain removers.

Fine Mist Sprayers Market: Dynamics

Growing preference for better dispensing system for liquid cosmetics and personal care items to driving the market for fine mist sprayers. The production of these sprayers requires less expenditure, which attracts the manufacturer for its development. The increased penetration of e-commerce and the development of innovative printing technology for aesthetic appeal can boost the demand for fine mist sprayers.

Changing lifestyles and packaging patterns is attracting consumes’ for the uptake of fine mist sprayers. Increasing emphasis on hygiene and easy product availability can thrive the fine mist sprayers market. The trends in the fine mist sprayers market include the use of environmentally friendly materials in the production of these sprayers. Opportunity for the players in this market includes making tough fine mist sprayers. The delicate body of the sprayers which may get easily deformed can act as a restraint in the fine mist sprayers market.

Fine Mist Sprayers Market: Key Developments

Many key players in the market are focusing on certification and collaboration to increase their product portfolio and relations in an extensive market. Recent developments in the performance of fine mist sprayers have created environmentally friendly sprayers. Companies are now able to produce sprayers that prevent contamination and are appealing to the consumers’.

In January 2018, XINJITAI PTE.LTD. was certified with ISO 15378 by SGS for primary packaging of medicinal products.

In May 2016, Aaron Packaging collaborated with National Grid for increased sustainability and to reduce energy consumption

Fine Mist Sprayers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the fine mist sprayers market has been segmented into:

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Metal Stainless Steel Aluminium



On the basis of dispense volume, the fine mist sprayers market has been segmented into:

Less than 0.1 cc

0.1 – 0.5 cc

> 0.5 – 1 cc

More than 1 cc

On the basis of end use, the fine mist sprayers market has been segmented into:

Personal Care & Cosmetics

House Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Fine Mist Sprayers Market: Regional Outlook

Countries like France, Germany, and the UK in the European region; Japan and China in the Asia Pacific region and the U.S. in the North America region have the largest industries of cosmetics and personal care; and therefore, the market for fine mist sprayers is expected to rise. The fine mist sprayers market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for fine mist sprayers incorporate in dispensing specific quantity per stroke. The increasing demand for easy, reliable, and low wastage packaging drives the fine mist sprayers market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Fine Mist Sprayers Market: Key Players

Silgan Dispensing Systems Corporation

O.Berk Company

Aluglas Packaging Group

APAK Packaging Group

Bans Group of Companies

Martware Science and Technology Ltd.

Radcom Packaging Private Limited

Living Fountain Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ningbo GreenYard Sprayers Co., Ltd.

XINJITAI PTE.LTD.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald