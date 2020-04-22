Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems/Devices Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During 2027

Electroencephalography (EEG), noninvasive technique to record electrical activity of the brain. These devices are used to diagnose r tumors, stroke and other brain disorders. They also help to record the change in mental status or an altered level of consciousness. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other dementias, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease (PD), and acute ischemic stroke are major neurological disorders. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) neurological and psychiatric disorders are an important and growing cause of morbidity.

Growth of the market for electroencephalography (EEG) systems/devices is ruled by huge demand for technologically advanced medical devices for neurological diseases and rising prevalence of neurological disorders. Additionally, rising awareness about these disorders are major factors contributing toward the growth of the market.

The List of Companies

1. Natus Medical, Inc.

2. Medtronic

3. NeuroWave Systems, Inc.

4. Compumedics Limited.

5. Noraxon U.S.A.

6. Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

7. Nihon Kohden Corporation

8. BrainScope

9. Elekta AB

10. Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems Inc.

The global electroencephalography (EEG) systems/devices market is segmented on the basis of product, portability, and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into 8-channel EEG, 21-channel EEG, 25-channel EEG, 32-channel EEG, 40-channel EEG, and multichannel EEG. On the basis of portability, the market is segmented into standalone and portable. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electroencephalography (EEG) systems/devices market based on product, portability and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall electroencephalography (EEG) systems/devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by increasing burden of neurological disorders in the US and availability of specialty care centers for neurology diseases. While in Asia Pacific, the market is mainly accelerated due to rising geriatric population in countries such as China and India and rapid development of medical devices industry.

