Dual Chamber Tubes Market- Strategic Trends, Growth, Demand & Future Potential 2027

Dual Chamber Tubes Market: An Overview

One of the innovative types of packaging hitting the market this days is dual chamber tubes market. The two chambers have two different products which can be dispensed at the time of application. The separate chambers can prevent the mixing of two ingredients and thereby ensures the quality of the product. The primary end-use industries using dual chamber tubes are cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, food industries, automotive industries, and among others. Various products types can accommodate into dual chamber tube such as viscous liquids, powdered ingredients, oil-based solutions, etc. These tubes can only be manufactured by injection molding techniques.

The two chambers can be of same color or different colors such as clear, white, holographic, etc. and it can also be customized according to our need. You can also decorate and label the dual chamber tubes with inline printing techniques like flexo printing, offset printing, and digital printing. Accurate dosing is the topmost priority for healthcare industries, these tubes can dispense only metered doses to avoid overdosing. This advantage of dual chamber tubes becoming a fruitful innovation for healthcare and personal care industries.

One of the leading producers of dual chamber tubes “Viva Healthcare Packaging, Inc.” offers tubes with maximum filling capacity of 236 ml (118 ml per side) and barrier capacity up to 0.8 cc/m2/day (oxygen transmission rate).

Dual Chamber Tubes Market: Dynamics

From the past few years, peoples search for convenient packaging solutions is boosting the demand for dual chamber tubes market. The end-users of packaging such as cosmetic and personal care are increasingly showing their interest in innovative and easy-to-use packaging solutions. However, in the cosmetic industries, the need for dual chamber tubes is steering the market demand. It is merely helping cosmetic sectors to optimize the product lifecycle and increase the value of their product. With a wide range of products in personal care and cosmetic industries, it can be used in hair care, lotions, gels, skincare to generate high volumes of demand in the forecast period further. One of the significant disadvantages of dual chamber tubes is that global organizations are tightening rules and regulations towards the use of plastic in the packaging producers.

The challenges such as high cost of production for dual chamber tube and reduced supply of raw materials (like plastic) from the suppliers may hamper the global dual chamber tubes market. So, in order to be a part of this competitive market packaging producers should come up with new alternative materials like sugar cane PE, hemp, paper and others.

Dual Chamber Tubes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, dual chamber tubes market can be segmented into,

EVOH (Ethylene-vinyl alcohol)

CPP (Cast polypropylene)

Aluminum Foil

On the basis of closure type, dual chamber tubes market can be segmented into,

Single hinge flip top with a single orifice

Single hinge flip top with dual orifice

Dual hinge flip top with dual orifice

On the basis of end-use industry, dual chamber tubes market can be segmented into,

Pharmaceutical and healthcare industries

Cosmetics and Personal Care industries

Food industries

Chemical industries

Automotive industries

Others

Dual Chamber Tubes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the dual chamber tubes market can be divided into seven key regions, including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Asia pacific is dominant amongst all the regions for the dual chamber tubes market as the middle-income group is increasing more rapidly. Opportunities for dual chamber tubes are also expected to go high as per capita consumption of packaged good is on the top priorites in North America and Europe region. A good response for dual chamber tubes market is proposed to increase in emerging countries like China, Brazil, Japan, India, and Thailand.

Dual Chamber Tubes Market: Key Players

Viva Healthcare Packaging, Inc.

World Wide Packaging LLC

Yangzhou Ecoway Cosmetic Packing Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Lisson Plastic Co., Ltd

Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co., Ltd

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald