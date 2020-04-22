Cloud BPO Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025 – Firstsource Solutions Ltd., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Genpact

Global 5G Market 2027 is an in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunications sector, with a major focus on market trend analysis across the globe. The report would offer an overview of the 5G market with respect to component, type of deployment, industry, and region. The global 5G market is foreseen to experience decent growth over the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the state of the 5G market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Cloud BPO Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by services and vertical’, the global Cloud BPO market was valued at US$ 31,580 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 94,522.7 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Cloud BPO market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Sample Copy of this Report is available at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000713/

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Cloud BPO Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

One of the major reasons for high adoption of Cloud BPO is the reduction in the operational cost & agility offered by Cloud BPO. Cost advantage offered by Cloud BPO services is one of the main reasons that impacts the choice of the organizations with respect to traditional BPO services. It reduces the IT cost of the organizations by providing support and maintenance of the software and hardware. Also, a BPO itself is highly benefitted by the integration of cloud computing. The BPO service providers are capable of leveraging the benefits of cloud computing by dropping down the processing time for data-intensive business processes of the organizations, and offering data processing workflow at a compact turnaround time. The Cloud BPOs are also highly benefitted in terms of flexibility of conveniently adding novel functions and features to their systems and effectively attain the transforming client demands.

The global Cloud BPO market has been segmented on the basis of services into Human Resource, E-Commerce, Finance and Accounting, Customer Care, Sales & Marketing and Others. On the basis of vertical, the Cloud BPO market is categorized into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Power & Energy, Consumer Electronics, and others. Geographically, the global Cloud BPO market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report segments the global Cloud BPO market as follows:

Global Cloud BPO Market – By Service

Human Resource

E-Commerce

Finance and Accounting

Customer Care

Sales & Marketing

Others

Global Cloud BPO Market – By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Inquire about this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000713/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cloud BPO Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cloud BPO Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald