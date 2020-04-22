Breathalyzers Market Global Industry Opportunities, Growth, Business Trends and Precise Outlook by 2027

A breathalyzer is a device for estimating blood alcohol content from a breath sample. A breathalyzer is the brand name for the instrument that tests the alcohol level. It gives quick and accurate blood alcohol content and these devices are portable and handy to use.

The breathalyzers market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. Also, with the rise in demand for personal breathalyzer to keep in check the alcohol content within normal limits is driving the market in the forecast period. However, high cost of devices, accuracy issues in some breathalyzers devices and lack of awareness about the device are restraining the market growth. Moreover, technology advancement in the form of smart breathalyzer that can be connected to a smartphone, smartwatches, and other are boosting the market.



Leading Breathalyzers Market Players:

AlcoHawk, Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Alere (Abbott), BACtrack, Breathalyzer.net, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,, Intoximeters, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Lion Laboratories Limited, Quest Products, Inc and others.

An exclusive Breathalyzers market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Breathalyzers Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Breathalyzers market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The breathalyzers market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, distribution channel and by end user. Based on technology the market is segmented as fuel cell testers, semiconductor oxide-based testers and spectrophotometer testers. On the basis of application the market is categorized as alcohol detection, drug abuse detection and medical applications. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as online store and offline store. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, security agencies, private sector, rehabilitation centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Breathalyzers market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Breathalyzers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Breathalyzers market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

