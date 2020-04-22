Automatic Data Capture Market to account for US$ 961.1 Mn in 2025: Top Key Players are Bluebird, Cipherlab, Denso Wave, Eutronix and Ingram Micro

The Automatic Data Capture France Market accounted for US$ 576.6 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% over the forecast period 2017–2025, to account for US$ 961.1 Mn in 2025.

Automation is at its peak in France, as various industries in the countries are investing substantially into varied automation technologies in order to attain process optimization.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Bluebird, Inc.

2. CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

3. Denso Wave Inc.

4. Eutronix S.A.

5. Ingram Micro Inc.(HNA Group)

6. SATO Holdings Corporation

7. ScanSource, Inc.

8. SICK AG

9. TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

10. Zebra Technologies Corporation

The Automatic Data Capture market is segmented on the basis of technology, component and end-user; analyzed across France region. Besides this, Global ADC market is also broken down into five major countries namely- US, China, Germany, UK and South Korea. France Automatic Data Capture market by component is broadly segmented into three types- hardware, software and services. Hardware includes different scanners, readers, printers and other accessories used for the technology, software includes the software that runs on it and associated software development costs; whereas service includes the training, operation and other technological service provided after product sale.

The report also covers the major seven end-user including retail, transportation and logistics, education & IT, automotive, healthcare, food and beverage, and others. The study provides other market insights and analysis of the France automatic data capture market in terms of competitive landscape, supply chain, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

The report aims to provide an overview of France ADC market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current France ADC market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all France market. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide ecosystem analysis along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald