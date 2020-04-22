Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market In-Depth Analysis 2025 – Leading by Sentient Technologies Holdings, Manthan Software Services, Focal Systems, Microsoft, ViSenze, Tata Consultancy Services

Global 5G Market 2027 is an in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunications sector, with a major focus on market trend analysis across the globe. The report would offer an overview of the 5G market with respect to component, type of deployment, industry, and region. The global 5G market is foreseen to experience decent growth over the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the state of the 5G market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

Global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Sample Copy of this Report is available at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000703/

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market companies Mentioned: Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd, Focal Systems Inc, Microsoft Corporation, ViSenze, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Salesforce.com, Inc., Plexure Ltd., Google,Inc., and IBM Watson Group, among others.

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by retail format, technology, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment customer experience and management accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial intelligence in retail market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current artificial intelligence in retail market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Inquire about this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000703/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald