Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 35.0% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

North America is the leading geographic region in the artificial intelligence chip market and is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. In North America, artificial intelligence implementation is backed by large-scale investments from technological giants. North America’s artificial intelligence chip market is primarily driven by the growing demand of artificial intelligence solutions from the BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom and automotive & transportation. A large number of well-funded start-ups have already entered the marketplace with their innovative artificial intelligence based solutions and services. In addition to this, North America also has a well-established cloud infrastructure which is driving the growth of artificial intelligence chip market. With tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple present in the U.S and their focus on artificial intelligence R&D and deployment, U.S. is expected to be the dominant country in the artificial intelligence chip market during the forecast period.

