Aircraft Radome Market to account to US$741.47 Mn by 2025: Top Key Players are Airbus, General Dynamics Corporation, Jenoptik, Kitsap Composites and Meggitt

The global aircraft radome market accounted to US$425.66 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$741.47 Mn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as rise in demand for air travel and increase in need for quartz based fiber material for aircraft radome.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Airbus S.A.S

2. General Dynamics Corporation

3. Jenoptik AG

4. Kitsap Composites

5. Meggitt PLC

6. NORDAM Group, Inc.

7. Orbital ATK

8. Saint-Gobain

9. Starwin Industries

10. Vermont Composites (Kaman Composites)

The growth of aircraft radome market is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide. Moreover, reduction in travel time and comfortability is also acting as a growth factor for commercial aviation as well as military aviation. This also leading the aircraft manufacturers to procure more number of aircraft components which includes aircraft radomes in order to meet the increasing aircraft orders and backlogs. Another factor boosting the market for aircraft radome is the modernization of aircraft programs in both commercial aviation as well as military aviation. The modernization of aircrafts includes up gradation of various components such as engine, landing gear, antennas, in-flight entertainment systems, radomes, and armaments among others. The aircraft radome market is poised to grow over the period with technological advancements being conducted by various industry participants in order to design and develop most advanced radome.

Aircraft Radome Market Insights

Significant Rise in Demand for Air Travel

In the recent years, the global airspace is witnessing a significant growth in commercial air traffic as well as military air traffic. The demand for air transportation is exponential as a result of which, the number of commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts are also increasing rapidly. In order to meet the constantly growing demand for air travel, the commercial airlines and the defense forces are procuring latest technology aircrafts. This factor is engaging the aircraft radome manufacturers to invest substantial amount in research and development in order to design and manufacture technologically advanced radome with high quality material, keeping the price at a moderate level. The significant rise in aviation is also leading the aircraft radome manufacturers to compete among each other to acquire contracts from the leading aircraft manufacturers in order to maintain the market shares. Thus, the notable growth in demand for commercial air travel as well as military transportation and fighter aircrafts, the aircraft radome market is escalating at a fair pace and is expected to surge in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Quartz Fiber

The modern aircraft radome manufactures need to provide the latest low dielectric prepregs, which offer low moisture absorption, low dielectric constant properties and low loss tangent among others. This is achieved by syntactic foams, liquid resin systems, and cyanate ester and epoxy based prepregs, and the combination of these composite materials eliminates conductive graphite from dielectric material, resulting in ensured electrically pure products with higher quality. The demand for aircraft radome with quartz fiber is increasing at a rapid rate across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific region due to various advantages of quartz over glass-fiber radome or resin radome. The cyanate ester quartz fiber offers best quality dielectric constant ranging from 3.2 to 3.35, loss tangent from 0.0001 to 0.009. Quartz fiber can withstand temperature ranging from 135 degrees centigrade to 204 degrees centigrade, the laminate moisture absorption is lowest among all the composites used in the aircraft radome, and the laminate impact strength is higher than glass-fiber materials. Attributing to these benefits of quartz fiber over glass fiber, the demand for quartz fiber is increasing substantially among the commercial airlines as well as the defense forces across the globe, which is leading the aircraft radome market to escalate significantly during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in aircraft radome market landscape are listed below:

2017: Meggitt Polymers & Composites, was awarded a contract with aircraft manufacturer Embraer, for the design and production of a high performance radome assembly for in-flight connectivity (IFC).

2017: NORDAM announced that the company and China Airlines have signed a joint venture agreement to establish NORDAM Asia Limited, a company to repair and overhaul structural aircraft components for the China Airlines fleet and for other airlines in the Asia-Pacific region.

2017: Orbital ATK Awarded $24 Million Contract From Lockheed Martin for F-35 Composite Structures.

The report segments the global aircraft radome market are as follows:

Global Aircraft Radome Market – By Type

Nose Radome

Fuselage Mounted Radome

Global Aircraft Radome Market – By Material Type

Glass-Fiber

Resin

Quartz

Global Aircraft Radome Market – By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

