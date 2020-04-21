Vertical Farming Market| Industry Size, By Growing System, By Application, Demand, Strategies and Key Players
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Vertical Farming Market – By Growing System (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Others), By Equipment and Offerings (Lighting, Climate Control, Sensors, Growing Supplies, Hydroponics Components, Aquaponics Components), By Farm Products (Leafy Greens, Herbs, Microgreens, Herbs, Tomatoes, Medical Cannabis, Cucumber, Strawberry, Peppers, Onion, Fish, Flowers, Others), By Application (Commercial, Home Food Production, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Vertical Farming Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Vertical Farming Market was held at USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2023. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 19.1% during forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2023.
The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2023. Global Vertical Farming market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.
North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2023. Further, United States Vertical Farming market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2023.
Asia Pacific also plays important role in global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2023, with a CAGR of XX%.
This report focuses on the key global Vertical Farming player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the Vertical Farming in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
This report covers major market players based in Vertical Farming market:
– Pentair Plc
– Nelson and Pade Inc.
– Aerofarms
– AmHydro
– Green Life Aquaponics
– American Hydroponics
– Green Sense Farms, LLC
– Aerofarms LLC
– Gotham Greens LLC
– Green Sense Farms LLC
– Other Major & Niche Players
The report also offers analysis of major market segments:
By Growing System
– Hydroponics
– Aeroponics
– Aquaponics
– Others
By Equipment & Offerings
– Lighting
– Climate Control
– Sensors
– Growing Supplies
– Hydroponics Components
– – – Pumps and Irrigation System
– – – Water Filtration System
– – – Others
– Aquaponics Components
– – – Rearing Tank
– – – Settling Basin
– – – Filtration unit
– – – Others
By Farm Products
– Leafy Greens
– Herbs
– Microgreens
– Herbs
– Tomatoes
– Medical Cannabis
– Cucumber
– Strawberry
– Peppers
– Onion
– Fish
– Flowers
– Others
By Application
– Commercial
– Home Food Production
– Others
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vertical Farming Market
3. Global Vertical Farming Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Vertical Farming Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Vertical Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), (2017-2023)
10. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Growing System
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
10.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Farm Products
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products
12.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Growing System
14.2.1.1. Introduction
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
14.2.1.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3. By Farm Products
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products
14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products
14.2.3.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4. By Application
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.2.4.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5. By Country
14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1. By Growing System
14.3.1.1. Introduction
14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
14.3.1.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2. By Equipment & 0fferings
14.3.2.1. Introduction
14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.3.2.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
